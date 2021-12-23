SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Community helping Evans County family finish building home

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Evans County family rocked by tragedy is now feeling the love of friends, neighbors, and even strangers.

Family members say they’re overwhelmed at the people who’re pitching in to help make this dream home a reality.

Crews work inside and out to complete the unfinished house Michael and Charity Hill bought to redo themselves back in 2014. But then Michael went through a debilitating car crash within months.

“After the wreck, he could only do small projects and never really got back to working on the house. It just sat here several years before he could come back and even do them,” Michael’s sister Melissa Sands said.

This past September, Michael passed away from COVID. Since then, Charity lost her father and grandfather as well.

Earlier this month, relatives started a campaign on Facebook to get the floors finished. That turned to a drive to get the house finished.

Since then, people have been here every day. This team showed up unannounced to donate stairs. Someone else, pressure washing the exterior.

“Just like having flooring donated, just like having tile donated, just like having the trim and doors donated...there are no coincidences here. This is faith and God at work,” family friend Ben Kennedy said.

Family members say they’re touched by all the work.

“Seems like we say “thank you” 100 times a day, and it’s not enough. People just don’t know how much it means to us,” Andrew Hill said.

They may not be able to move here by Christmas Day on Saturday, but they’ll be in here much sooner than any of them could have hoped or prayed.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the scene where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car.
Pedestrian killed in late-night Columbia crash
Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was...
One man dead after shooting in Richland Co.
Joseph Bernier was sentenced to 21 years for trafficking meth for a cartel.
Chapin man sentenced for trafficking meth for cartel
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC: Highest number of cases reported since October
The 5-year-old girl is traumatized, her family says, but doing okay. She underwent surgery to...
Pit bull attacks 5-year-old Columbia girl, is placed in 10-day quarantine

Latest News

‘It is life-changing’: Union County family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for son with...
‘It is life-changing’: Union County family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for son with Cerebral Palsy on Christmas Eve
Paul Towns puts on the show each year in honor of Cole Sawyer, who died at 11-years-old in 2004...
Elgin Lights kicks off final display after 25 years
Elgin Lights
Elgin Lights
Addy Barnett (left) embraces her new puppy for the first time after Karen Hunter (right) took...
4 airports, 3 flights, 1 puppy: Passenger brings Christmas surprise to MYR on nation’s busiest winter travel day