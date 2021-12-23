Chapin man sentenced for trafficking meth for cartel

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Chapin man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for trafficking meth alongside a Mexican cartel.

Joseph Wade Bernier, 42, was sentenced after entering a guilty plea in Lexington County for trafficking methamphetamine (10 to 28 grams, second offense), possession of a weapon during a violent crime, 1st-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

On July 13, officers with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in Lexington County where they found Bernier in a vehicle with drugs and an assault rifle in plain view. Bernier became combative with deputies, according to officials.

The Narcotics Enforcement Team responded with a search warrant for the vehicle and found 3 bags of meth, weighing more than 124 grams, more than 100 pills, $6,510, a handgun and several ledgers documenting drug deals between Bernier and others.

On July 26, Bernier drove up to three people who were walking down a road in Gilbert and asked if they had seen an unknown individual. When the victims said no, Bernier became irate, grabbed the assault rifle and fired a round in the direction of the people then drove away, according to deputies.

The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) with LCSD took over the investigation and issued a search warrant for Bernier’s home and vehicle where they found a .357 revolver with an “obliterated serial number”, more than 20 grams of meth, more than 2 grams of heroin, digital scales, multiple rounds of ammunition in varying calibers and weed.

During the investigation, it was determined that Bernier had connections to a cartel in Mexico. He admitted that he had started trafficking kilograms worth of drugs and guns between Atlanta, Lexington and Greenville in earl January 2021.

Bernier admitted that portions of the drugs from the cartel were brought back to Lexington County to sell. NET agents estimated the total value of the drugs in his possession for trafficking and sale would have been more than $100,000.

“Law enforcement in Lexington County will not tolerate individuals trafficking large quantities of dangerous narcotics in our community,” said 11th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Kelly Oppenheimer. “Authorities will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases until the drug pandemic in our county takes a significant turn.”

A judge sentenced Bernier to 18 years on the trafficking meth charge, with concurrent sentences for the other crimes. He was also on probation at the time the crime was committed resulting in probation revocation with a sentence of 3 years.

Bernier is not eligible for parole.

