SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of SC Highway 66 was arrested in Whitmire late Monday night. He was...
Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder
SCDOT traffic camera photo of I-77 where a crash has closed all northbound lanes.
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-77
Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Neighbors of 13-year-old who died, question how he had access to loaded gun
According to LPD, Madison Dotson left her home in Lexington Dec. 18 and was last seen later...
Lexington police searching for 14-year-old runaway
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen, car
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen, car

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people are signing up for Obamacare
Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family, community hosts toy drive on 1-year anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance in Calif.
CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin passed away Wednesday, according to the chief.
CMPD chief announces passing of Ofc. Mia Goodwin after I-85 traffic crash