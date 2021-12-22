SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.(Roper Family)
By Mariya Murrow, Iyani Hughes and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – The parents of a high school football star in Georgia announced their son died Wednesday.

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper is believed to have died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.

“He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become,” his family wrote in a Tweet. “He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”

Sports Illustrated reported he had not committed to a school but had interest from several programs, including Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, TCU and North Carolina.

“Robbie was an incredible young man and made a huge impact on his teammates, classmates and the community. #5 will never be forgotten,” Roswell High School athletics tweeted.

The standout quarterback finished the season with more than 3,000 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions, according to SI.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of SC Highway 66 was arrested in Whitmire late Monday night. He was...
Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder
SCDOT traffic camera photo of I-77 where a crash has closed all northbound lanes.
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-77
Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Neighbors of 13-year-old who died, question how he had access to loaded gun
South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Carolina’s second half surge sinks 2nd-ranked Stanford
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen, car
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen, car

Latest News

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
LIVE: WH COVID response team holds briefing; Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his task force on supply chain issues,...
President Biden spending Christmas at the White House
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
wis
First Alert Forecast: Skies clear up today, temps are warming up too