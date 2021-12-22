LCSD searching for man caught on camera taking keys and driving away with car
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man accused of stealing a blue Honda Civic Thursday, Dec. 16.
According to Lexington deputies, a man was caught on the surveillance camera of Wings N Ale at the Dam taking keys off a table and allegedly driving away with the vehicle.
LCSD says the car was then used in a burglary the following day on Marcellus Road.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information on the suspect to please call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.
