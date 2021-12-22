LCSD searching for man caught on camera taking keys and driving away with car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man accused of stealing a blue Honda Civic Thursday, Dec. 16.

According to Lexington deputies, a man was caught on the surveillance camera of Wings N Ale at the Dam taking keys off a table and allegedly driving away with the vehicle.

LCSD says the car was then used in a burglary the following day on Marcellus Road.

CAN YOU HELP?



Deputies are looking for this man after he stole a blue 2016 Honda Civic from Wings N Ale at the Dam, 1605 North Lake Dr., Dec. 16, 2021. The car was used in a burglary on Marcellus Road the next day.



Tips? Call Crimestoppers at at 888-274-6372 or use the app. pic.twitter.com/GzurSgg5zu — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 22, 2021

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information on the suspect to please call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

