LCSD searching for man caught on camera taking keys and driving away with car

According to Lexington deputies, a man was caught on the surveillance camera of Wings N Ale at the Dam taking keys off a table and allegedly driving away with the vehicle.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man accused of stealing a blue Honda Civic Thursday, Dec. 16.

According to Lexington deputies, a man was caught on the surveillance camera of Wings N Ale at the Dam taking keys off a table and allegedly driving away with the vehicle.

LCSD says the car was then used in a burglary the following day on Marcellus Road.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information on the suspect to please call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

