SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Holiday Toy Safety: Tips to keep your children safe

State health officials are encouraging parents to carefully decide what toys your child...
State health officials are encouraging parents to carefully decide what toys your child receives this Christmas.(Jaclyn Harold | WCTV)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - State health officials are encouraging parents to carefully decide what toys your child receives this Christmas.

More than 2,000 toy-related injuries were treated at emergency rooms across the United States back in 2018, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission Report.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering up safety tips to keep your children safe.

First off, supervision is essential. Provide safe, hazard-free play environments both indoors and outdoors. Since toys get used and abused, check for safety and durability.

Parents should always pay close attention to the age recommendations on toys and choose one based on age, interest, and skill level.

It’s also important to be aware of other safety labels.

Toys made of fabric should be labeled as flame resistant or flame retardant, and stuffed toys should be washable.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of SC Highway 66 was arrested in Whitmire late Monday night. He was...
Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder
SCDOT traffic camera photo of I-77 where a crash has closed all northbound lanes.
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-77
Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Neighbors of 13-year-old who died, question how he had access to loaded gun
According to LPD, Madison Dotson left her home in Lexington Dec. 18 and was last seen later...
Lexington police searching for 14-year-old runaway
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen, car
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen, car

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Skies clear up today, temps are warming up too
Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of SC Highway 66 was arrested in Whitmire late Monday night. He was...
Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder
The state health department announced an extension on the increase of benefits for fruits and...
DHEC extends cash value benefit increase for WIC families
The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday appointed a former FBI chief of staff as interim U.S....
Former FBI chief of staff named interim U.S. Attorney for SC