Gamecocks offensively overpower Army, total 105 points in win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina men’s basketball team was back home just in time for the holidays.

They dominated Army in their “Salute The Troops” game as the team honored the military in a variety of ways. They won midday matchup 105-75.

Coming off a matchup on the road versus in-state rival Clemson -- the Gamecocks were ultimately routed by the Tigers as they were down five players (four from COVID protocols, one from injury).

Looking to recuperate from their first loss in three games, they started hot from beyond the arc, shooting 80% from downtown through the first 12 minutes of the game.

Chico Carter began the match on an absolute tear, scoring 16 points in 17 minutes. He finished the game with 20 points.

Carter really got it cooking with a stepback three with 3:43 left in the half.

On the ensuing Gamecock defensive possession, they came up with a steal. In transition, the Carter-to-Carter connection was lethal.

Chico lobbed up an alley-oop to Devin carter who slammed it home, extending their lead 53-35 after the back-to-back buckets.

USC could not miss in the first half, shooting 66.7%.

Three players, both Carters and Stevenson, recorded more than 11 points in the first 20 minutes.

This was the most points scored in a half for USC since March of 2017, versus Duke during their incredible Final Four run.

The Gamecocks led 61-43 at the half.

Most points in a half for us since March 19, 2017 vs. Duke - scored 65 in half dos. Anybody remember that one in Greenville?



It's not #TBT but feel free to drop your fav memz from that night in the thread below plz... 😎#Gamecocks // #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/5vwpdu7K5T — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) December 22, 2021

Frank Martin and the Gamecocks slowed down a bit in the second half as they worked through more set pieces and paced the game.

Even pacing the game, they dropped 20 points in the first 10 minutes of the half, continuing to rip apart at Army.

Though the Gamecocks were an absolute force on the offensive side, Army guard Josh Caldwell showed great promise, guilefully dropping 18 points by the time triple zeros hit.

Four Gamecocks finished with double-digit points, and every player that entered the game scored the basketball.

South Carolina will return to action next Wednesday after Christmas time.

They will play S.C. State at 3 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena on SECN+/ESPN+.

