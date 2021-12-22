First Alert Forecast: Cold tonight, then much warmer for your Christmas holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for warmer weather as we move toward your holiday weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies. Some patchy frost is possible. Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

· Thursday will be a cool day with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.

· Warmer temperatures are on the way for your holiday weekend!

· A few clouds are expected in the Midlands on Christmas Eve this Friday. Highs will warm into the low 60s. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s as Santa comes to town.

· Dry weather is expected on Christmas Day. It will be warm and breezy, too. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

· More 70s are expected next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, we’ll see clear, cold conditions. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, cold enough for some patchy areas of frost here and there. Make sure you care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

More sunshine is expected Thursday. After a cold start, temperatures will rise into the mid 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Warmer weather is on the way, just in time for your holiday weekend.

On Christmas Eve this Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Our temperatures will be warming up into the lower 60s.

By Christmas Eve night, as Santa rolls into town, we’ll see temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Christmas morning will be a bit chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

By Christmas afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. At times, our skies will be mostly sunny. So, at this time, we’re expecting dry weather for your holiday weekend.

Even warmer weather is expected Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Have a great holiday!

More 70s are expected for next week with a few low rain chances.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Patchy Frost. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Christmas Eve: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

Christmas Day: A Few Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.

