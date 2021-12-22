CMPD chief announces passing of Ofc. Mia Goodwin after I-85 traffic crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced the passing of one of its officers.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted Wednesday morning that it was with a “heavy heart” that he shared the passing of CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.

“Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family,” Jennings said.

According to the depratment, the officer’s death was connected to a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 South at W.T. Harris Boulevard that involved a CMPD cruiser and a tractor-trailer.

The CMPD is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. in reference to the crash.

A photo of Goodwin that accompanied the tweet said the end of watch was Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Condolences came in from other law enforcement departments and Gov. Roy Cooper over the death of Ofc. Goodwin.

“I’ve talked with Chief Jennings to offer support & sympathy. Grateful for officers who take risks every day to keep us safe,” Cooper tweeted.

The Gastonia Police Department tweeted that they mourn with law enforcement officers from N.C. and across the U.S. after learning of Wednesday morning’s line of duty death involving CMPD Ofc. Goodwin.

The Gastonia Police Department mourns with law enforcement across N.C. & across the U.S. after learning of this morning’s line of duty death of neighboring police agency @CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to CMPD who lost one of their own this morning in a traffic accident,” Union Road Fire tweeted.

