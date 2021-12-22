SkyView
Cash donation of $180,000 found in box at university

The City College of New York recently found $180,000 in a cardboard box in the mailroom...
The City College of New York recently found $180,000 in a cardboard box in the mailroom addressed to the physics department.
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A donation of $180,000 in cash was sitting in a cardboard box in a mailroom for months before anyone noticed it.

The box was addressed to the physics department at the City College of New York.

It had been delivered on Nov. 12, 2020, when the school was in distance learning.

No one opened it until in-person classes resumed this semester.

When they did, they found stacks of 50- and 100-dollar bills, totaling $180,000.

There was also an unsigned letter. It said the sender was an alumni who wanted to give back to the school that started their scientific career.

City College of New York, New York police, the U.S. Postal Service, the FBI and the Treasury Department determined the money was clean, but they have not been able to identify the donor.

The physics department is planning to fund two full-tuition scholarships each year until the money runs out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

