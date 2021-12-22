Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man died from injuries after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Lee Foster announced Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Jamal Alston, 24, of Fairfield County.

Plaza was denied bond on the charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny, according to warrants.

Deputies responded to a call Sunday stating a bloody man was walking near the Laurens-Newberry County line on S.C. Highway 66 around 4:00 a.m.

Alston was identified as the man who later died from his injuries, according to Coroner Laura Kneece.

Investigators were able to piece various sources of information together that led to Plaza being a person of interest.

Plaza and the victim met through a social networking site. Late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, Alston drove to an address on SC Highway 66 to pick up Plaza and an unidentified female, according to the Newberry Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Plaza then exited the vehicle on the Laurens-Newberry County line to perform what was described as a “biological function.” Then, when Plaza returned to the car, the doors were locked, Alston unlocked the doors, and Plaza began firing into the car, striking Alston several times, the Newberry Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Alston was able to exit the vehicle and run into the woods where Plaza chased him, continuing to fire his weapon, according to the report. Plaza and the female then took the victim’s vehicle and drove to Eaves Road in Union county, where he burned the vehicle to conceal evidence.

Although Alston was conscious when deputies arrived, he could not provide investigators with much information.

However, while investigating, Alston was able to tell deputies that he picked up a man and woman from a gas station the night of this incident. Alston claimed those two individuals stole his 2015 tan Honda Accord.

Alston was taken to an area trauma center by Newberry County EMS and Whitmire Rescue where he later died.

Deputies then responded to a call of a car fire in Union County. According to officials, the car was Alston’s and had been completely burned.

The Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says deputies with Newberry and Laurens Counties continue to investigate the case along with assistance from SLED.

“This is an extremely bizarre case,” Foster said.

An autopsy for Alston is scheduled for this week.

If you have any information, please call your local law enforcement or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

