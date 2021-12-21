SkyView
Tips to prevent waste during the holiday season

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says between Thanksgiving and...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the amount of waste increases between 25% and 43%.(Pexels)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Preventing waste usually isn’t at the top of many people’s to-do list during the holiday season, but state health officials say it might need to be.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the amount of waste increases between 25% and 43%.

But there are plenty of ways to reduce waste during the holiday season.

First, give gifts that need no packaging. Consider giving gift your loved ones memberships, subscriptions, tickets, weekend getaways and gift certificates.

Second, buy local and recycled. Consider gifts with an environmental impact like a stainless steel water bottle, a reusable grocery bag, a solar-powered phone charger or toys made from recycled material.

Some other tips include knowing your recycling program. Check with your local recycling center to see what items are accepted in your area and and what you can do with anything that isn’t.

You can also reduce food waste. The number one item thrown away throughout the year is unwanted food, and the potential to waste food goes up when preparing large meals during the holidays.

Make sure you plan, shop and prep smart to keep good food from going bad.

And finally, recycle correctly. While the amount of waste created increases during this time of year, so does the amount of non-recyclable items ending up in the recycling bin.

Keep things like holiday lights, glossy wrapping paper, ribbons and bows, and tissue paper out of your recycling.

