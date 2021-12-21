Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen, car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County deputies are searching for a teenager who ran away from home.

Brian Jefferson, 16, took a family member’s car without permission and drove away on December 16, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson was last seen wearing a Nike windbreaker jacket and blue jeans. He is described as having brown eyes, black hair that’s twisted, according to deputies.

Jefferson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

The vehicle is a dark gray 2004 Toyota Scion XA with the license plate TLG 185, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

