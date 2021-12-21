SkyView
S.C. joins 24-state lawsuit to block President Biden’s Head Start mandates

Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a news conference in Columbia on Dec. 1, 2021.
Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a news conference in Columbia on Dec. 1, 2021.(Mary Green)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Tuesday joined a multi-state lawsuit against President Biden’s COVID mandates involving the Head Start program.

The suit, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, takes aim at requiring masks on toddlers and COVID-19 shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start Programs.

”To think that the Biden Administration would politicize the Head Start program--created for underprivileged children--is despicable,” said Wilson. “This is an example of federal abuse of power at its worst. We hope the court will put a stop to this federal overreach just as has been done in other cases. The Biden mandates were a terrible idea and should be brought to a screeching halt.”

Head Start provides much-needed resources to underserved children and their families. The program provides early childhood education and resources, including diapers, to families.

The states allege that the Head Start Mandate is beyond the Executive Branch’s authority and violates the APA’s Notice-and-Comment Requirement, the Congressional Review Act, the Nondelegation Doctrine, the Tenth Amendment, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine, the Spending Clause, and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999.

Joining Louisiana, et al. vs. Becerra, et al. are Attorneys General from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia.

To read the full complaint click here.

