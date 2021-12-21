Police officer finds stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony

LEWISVILLE, Texas (WFAA) - Two newlyweds are thanking a Dallas-area police officer for giving them something special for their big day.

He retrieved their stolen wedding rings and returned them in time for the ceremony. Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night.

On Friday, the couple went shopping for a basket at store in Lewisville. The basket would hold blankets that would keep their wedding guests warm, but then something cold-hearted happened.

“We were checking out, and this woman switches out the carts and takes my purse,” Emery Bundy said.

Inside of that purse was thousands of dollars and their wedding rings.

Lewisville police officer Charles Bonar took it upon himself to go above and beyond, and he scrubbed through hours-worth of video.

“I was able to review vehicles matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and comb through those and found a tag,” Bonar said.

Bonar confronted the suspects and got the rings back, delivering them to the couple just in time for the ceremony.

“The best part of the silver lining is she had a family heirloom ring in that purse, and she got it back,” said Sam Bundy, the groom.

After three years, the Bundys tied the knot.

“It’s a huge moment in someone’s life, and to lose something like that was, to me, a big deal,” Bonar said.

The suspects aren’t facing charges because the bride only wanted the rings back.

