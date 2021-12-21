SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety gives away dozens of bikes to children for Christmas

By Lauren Adams
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of children in Orangeburg received new bikes from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety refurbished donated bikes and gave them to 38 kids as part of their Christmas donations.

It was an emotional day for the officers giving the bikes and the children and family receiving them. One Orangeburg grandfather was so happy to see his grandchildren receive the gifts, he couldn’t stop smiling.

“They was excited and it’s a blessing y’all are out here doing this for the kids,” he said.

This is an extension of the public safety’s  “Working for Wheels” program where officers give refurbished bikes to students throughout the year for making good grades and having good behavior.

Children of all ages got to test them out, pick their very own bikes, and meet some police officers in the process.

“This gives them a chance to see police officers in a different light, especially the young people coming through being able to get close to them and shake their hands. And they give them encouragement,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.

The city also gives bikes to adults to use for transportation and Officer Lucas says they are always looking for donations.

“We take bikes all the time. We run outta room, then we’ll make room,” Arney Lucas with the Department of Public Safety said.

Families thanked the fire department and public safety officials for organizing “Working for Wheels,” and in addition to the 38 bikes given away Tuesday, 15 more are available to give away in time for Christmas.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says it doesn’t matter what condition a bike is in, they will take it to refurbish.

If you’d like to give a bike to the city for their “Working for Wheels” program, just drop it off at the Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Neighbors of 13-year-old who died, question how he had access to loaded gun
Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line...
Two people potentially involved with death of man found on SC Highway 66, officials say
Sumter deputies say Lane has ties in Orange, New Jersey, and the state of Virginia.
Man in Sumter wanted, accused of sexual battery acts with minor under age 14
According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden was with a staff member...
President Biden in close contact with staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, officials say
Paul Towns puts on the show each year in honor of Cole Sawyer, who died at 11-years-old in 2004...
Elgin Lights kicks off final display after 25 years

Latest News

SC health officials hope rapid COVID tests add extra layer of protection before omicron,...
SC health officials hope rapid COVID tests add extra layer of protection before omicron, holiday surge
WIS
First Alert Forecast: A few more showers, cold tonight, then warmer weather moves in for your Christmas holiday
Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson confirmed to WIS on Tuesday that 87 percent of the city's...
87 percent of Columbia city staff vaccinated and will not face consequences
Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a news conference in Columbia on Dec. 1, 2021.
S.C. joins 24-state lawsuit to block President Biden’s Head Start mandates