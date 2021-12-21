SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave

The Washington News Bureau speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the newest White House initiatives to handle the latest COVID-19 spike.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cases of COVID-19 are reaching new highs in metropolitan areas around the country due to the latest virus variant: omicron. With the variant proving an ability to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, the Biden administration is working to address the newest wave with a number of new initiatives.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Kristin Kasper spoke to the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the latest plans to help the nation battle omicron just before the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Neighbors of 13-year-old who died, question how he had access to loaded gun
Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line...
Two people potentially involved with death of man found on SC Highway 66, officials say
Sumter deputies say Lane has ties in Orange, New Jersey, and the state of Virginia.
Man in Sumter wanted, accused of sexual battery acts with minor under age 14
According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden was with a staff member...
President Biden in close contact with staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, officials say
Paul Towns puts on the show each year in honor of Cole Sawyer, who died at 11-years-old in 2004...
Elgin Lights kicks off final display after 25 years

Latest News

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently...
Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Biden response to omicron: Full Interview