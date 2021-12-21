SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds

Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
By Nick Doria
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.

According to a report from Mullins police, officers responded to the school last Friday for a medical call. Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old student lying near the gym area doors unconscious and unresponsive.

The teen was reportedly foaming and bleeding from the mouth. First responders began CPR and administered Narcan to the student, police said.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and passed away.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the student as Taylor Danielle Price.

Police said they collected an energy drink at the scene for evidence.

Price’s death is still under investigation, but officials do not suspect foul play. Richardson said Price’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

The Marion County School District released the following statement on Price’s death:

“The Marion County School District is greatly saddened by the passing of Taylor Danielle Price. Our hearts, prayers and arms of support go out to her family and friends. She was an active student at Mullins High School with a bright future. We ask that we honor and respect the privacy of the Taylor’s family while they are working through this devastating situation.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Neighbors of 13-year-old who died, question how he had access to loaded gun
Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line...
Two people potentially involved with death of man found on SC Highway 66, officials say
Sumter deputies say Lane has ties in Orange, New Jersey, and the state of Virginia.
Man in Sumter wanted, accused of sexual battery acts with minor under age 14
Paul Towns puts on the show each year in honor of Cole Sawyer, who died at 11-years-old in 2004...
Elgin Lights kicks off final display after 25 years
According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden was with a staff member...
President Biden in close contact with staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, officials say

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Cold showers expected today
Clemson University
Omicron variant found at Clemson University
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen, car
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen, car
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says between Thanksgiving and...
Tips to prevent waste during the holiday season