Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.

According to a report from Mullins police, officers responded to the school last Friday for a medical call. Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old student lying near the gym area doors unconscious and unresponsive.

The teen was reportedly foaming and bleeding from the mouth. First responders began CPR and administered Narcan to the student, police said.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and passed away.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the student as Taylor Danielle Price.

Police said they collected an energy drink at the scene for evidence.

Price’s death is still under investigation, but officials do not suspect foul play. Richardson said Price’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

The Marion County School District released the following statement on Price’s death:

“The Marion County School District is greatly saddened by the passing of Taylor Danielle Price. Our hearts, prayers and arms of support go out to her family and friends. She was an active student at Mullins High School with a bright future. We ask that we honor and respect the privacy of the Taylor’s family while they are working through this devastating situation.”

