Money Matters- What to do with an inherited IRA?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Inheriting an IRA can be a big financial windfall. The key is knowing how to take it out and if you pay taxes on it.

Josh Bradley, with Capital City Financial Partners, says an IRA comes with its own restrictions (i.e. how you take it out, whether you pay taxes on it or who left it to you). Certain restrictions carry certain rules.

The Secure Act passed in early 2020 and changed how IRAs are supposed to be distributed. For example, if you’re a beneficiary that’s 10 years younger than the person you’re inheriting from, then you have to fully distribute the IRA within 10 years or face heavy penalties.

As you pull the IRA out, it will be taxed. So Bradley says to make sure you withhold money from the distribution.

If you’re a spouse of the person you inherited from, you fall under the old rules that state you can withdraw the IRA over your lifetime.

Bradley advises that you go online and read the new rules and talk to a professional about the process.

