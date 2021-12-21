Lexington police searching for 14-year-old runaway

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old juvenile runaway.

According to LPD, Madison Dotson left her home in Lexington Dec. 18 and was last seen later that day walking near I-20 in the South Lake Drive area.

LPD is searching for Madison Dotson, a 14-year-old juvenile runaway, who left her home in the Town of Lexington on December 18, 2021.



She was last seen later that day walking in the area of South Lake Drive near I-20.



Call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 with any information. pic.twitter.com/bnSIRsvBX8 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 21, 2021

The Lexington Police Department asks to call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 with any information.

