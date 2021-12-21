Lexington police searching for 14-year-old runaway
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old juvenile runaway.
According to LPD, Madison Dotson left her home in Lexington Dec. 18 and was last seen later that day walking near I-20 in the South Lake Drive area.
The Lexington Police Department asks to call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 with any information.
