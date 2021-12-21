Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturns on I-95 north in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lanes of I-95 north in Florence County have reopened after a tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturned, slowing traffic on a busy week for holiday travel.

The crash was one mile north of Exit 153 – Honda Way, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Lanes were closed for over an hour and a half as crews worked to clean up the scene.

Traffic is slowed on I-95 north in Florence County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturned. (Source: SCHP)

As of about 1:30 p.m., the northbound lanes are back open.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

