Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturns on I-95 north in Florence Co.
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lanes of I-95 north in Florence County have reopened after a tractor-trailer carrying grapefruits overturned, slowing traffic on a busy week for holiday travel.
The crash was one mile north of Exit 153 – Honda Way, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Lanes were closed for over an hour and a half as crews worked to clean up the scene.
As of about 1:30 p.m., the northbound lanes are back open.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
