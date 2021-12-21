SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jury deliberations resume at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberating at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The jury in Manhattan federal court went back to work in a large room where they could spread out for coronavirus safety reasons as soon as all 12 jurors arrived Tuesday morning.

They had begun their work late Monday, but they deliberated less than an hour before going home.

They are deciding whether Maxwell assisted former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell’s lawyers say the government has used her as a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Neighbors of 13-year-old who died, question how he had access to loaded gun
Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line...
Two people potentially involved with death of man found on SC Highway 66, officials say
Sumter deputies say Lane has ties in Orange, New Jersey, and the state of Virginia.
Man in Sumter wanted, accused of sexual battery acts with minor under age 14
Paul Towns puts on the show each year in honor of Cole Sawyer, who died at 11-years-old in 2004...
Elgin Lights kicks off final display after 25 years
According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden was with a staff member...
President Biden in close contact with staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, officials say

Latest News

Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
President Biden plans to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for...
Biden to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for holiday gatherings
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Cold showers expected today
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year