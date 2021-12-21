First Alert Traffic: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 has blocked the northbound lanes.

The crash happened in Richland County at the 17 mile marker on Tuesday, according to Trooper David with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

🚨Richland County🚨 I77 north is blocked at 17mm due to a collision with injuries. Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/Wzt1sPjsx6 — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) December 21, 2021

Injuries have been reported, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

Expect delays and seek other routes as officials work to clear the scene.

