First Alert Traffic: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-77

SCDOT traffic camera photo of I-77 where a crash has closed all northbound lanes.
SCDOT traffic camera photo of I-77 where a crash has closed all northbound lanes.(SCDOT)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 has blocked the northbound lanes.

The crash happened in Richland County at the 17 mile marker on Tuesday, according to Trooper David with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Injuries have been reported, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

Expect delays and seek other routes as officials work to clear the scene.

