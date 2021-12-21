First Alert Forecast: A few more showers, cold tonight, then warmer weather moves in for your Christmas holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Better weather is on the way to the Midlands, just in time for the Christmas holiday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies. A few more showers will be around the Midlands. Rain chances are around 60%. Low temperatures will be cold, falling into the mid and upper 30s.

· While a few clouds are possible early in the day Wednesday, most areas will be dry under a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

· We’ll see sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for your holiday weekend!

· A few clouds are expected in the Midlands on Christmas Eve this Friday. Highs will warm into the low 60s. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s as Santa comes to town.

· Dry weather is expected on Christmas Day. It will be warm, too. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, we’re tracking cloudy skies and areas of light to moderate rain in the Midlands as an area of low pressure continues moving away from the Palmetto State. Rain chances are around 60%. Some fog is possible. It will be cold as low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s. Bundle up.

While some clouds and an early sprinkle are possible Wednesday morning east, most areas will be dry. In fact, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

More sunshine is expected Thursday. Temperatures will be back in the mid 50s by Thursday afternoon.

On Christmas Eve this Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Our temperatures will be warming up into the low 60s.

By Christmas Eve night, as Santa rolls into town, we’ll see temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.

Christmas morning will be a bit chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

By Christmas afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer weather is expected Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great holiday!

Tonight: Cloudy & Cold. Showers Around (60%). Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Early Morning Clouds. Then, More Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Christmas Eve: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Christmas Day: A Few Clouds. Warm. Highs near 70.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.