SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.(Instagram RyanKelly70 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ryan Kelly, of the Indianapolis Colts, and his wife, Emma, are mourning the loss of their baby girl.

According to Emma Kelly’s Instagram post, she started to feel pregnancy complications last week.

After going to the hospital, the Kellys were told their daughter’s heart was no longer beating.

Emma was 19 weeks along in her pregnancy. Doctors told her she had to deliver the baby immediately. She gave birth after 24 hours of labor.

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.

Ryan did not suit up when the Colts beat the New England Patriots Saturday night.

Both teams issued statements expressing sympathy for the family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Neighbors of 13-year-old who died, question how he had access to loaded gun
Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line...
Two people potentially involved with death of man found on SC Highway 66, officials say
Sumter deputies say Lane has ties in Orange, New Jersey, and the state of Virginia.
Man in Sumter wanted, accused of sexual battery acts with minor under age 14
According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden was with a staff member...
President Biden in close contact with staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, officials say
Paul Towns puts on the show each year in honor of Cole Sawyer, who died at 11-years-old in 2004...
Elgin Lights kicks off final display after 25 years

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the omicron wave with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.
One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
LIVE: Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently...
Man shot at movie theater after dispute over seats
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say