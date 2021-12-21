SkyView
87 percent of Columbia city staff vaccinated and will not face consequences

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson confirmed to WIS on Tuesday that 87 percent of the city's staff was vaccinated as of Dec. 17.(WIS)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re interacting with a City of Columbia employee in 2022, odds are they’ll be fully vaccinated.

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson confirmed to WIS on Tuesday that 87 percent of the city’s staff was vaccinated as of Dec. 17.

The city established the Friday deadline as the date to receive the shots in order to be fully vaccinated in time for the New Year.

RELATED STORY | Columbia rolls out deadlines for vaccination for city employees

Those that didn’t will face consequences including mandatory safety measures, a loss of bonuses, and other perks.

Wilson said 84 percent of the city’s 2,300 staffers have received two shots, while 3 percent of the staff is partially vaccinated.

She said the 3 percent of partially vaccinated workers will not face consequences, backing off the city’s original stance.

“We know that those 3 percent of individuals have demonstrated they’re going to get their second shot or dose of whatever their regimen might be,” she said.

The remaining 13 percent of unvaccinated staffers represent roughly 300 workers.

WIS asked what the city’s message to those staffers is.

“Just listen to the national news, listen to all the things happening across this country regarding the new variants. We would strongly encourage anyone at the City of Columbia to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others,” she said.

City staff reported Tuesday the city has received 107 requests for exemptions. It’s unclear how many will be approved.

It’s unclear how many firefighters and police officers remain unvaccinated.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the vaccination rate was mentioned only briefly in the COVID-19 portion of the agenda.

Out-going Mayor Steve Benjamin said he was “proud” at the vaccination rate of the city staff in his final meeting.

