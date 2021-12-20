USGS confirms earthquake in Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USGS reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Monday early Monday morning.

The 1.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 7 a.m. 8.6 miles of Summerville, according to USGS. The earthquake has a depth of 2 kilometers.

USGS reports a 1.1 low-magnitude #earthquake occurred near Ladson, SC, at 1:54 this morning (12-20-21). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/X3qBoXsg1m pic.twitter.com/MJ3lZt80tx

— SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 20, 2021

