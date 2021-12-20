SkyView
Queens University of Charlotte requiring COVID-19 booster shots for students, staff

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – Queens University of Charlotte is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for all students, faculty and staff, campus officials announced.

In a letter dated Dec. 16, Queens University’s senior leadership team said those booster shots would have to be received by Feb. 15, 2022, or as soon as an individual is eligible for the booster.

“Again, many thanks for your partnership in our collective health and well-being. You all truly embody our motto – not to be served but to serve,” the letter states.

VACCINE TEAM: Complete coverage

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are rising across the country and concern continues over the highly contagious omicron variant.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top medical adviser, said the variant is “just raging around the world.”

Related: Fauci says omicron variant is ‘just raging around the world’

At least one case of the omicron variant has been detected in Mecklenburg County after a UNC Charlotte student tested positive for it earlier this month.

As of Dec. 20, Mecklenburg County’s percent positivity rate was 7.9%, bringing the county into moderate community spread.

On Monday, North Carolina health officials reported 2,892 new COVID-19 cases. Officials also reported 1,630 people are hospitalized due to the virus as of Dec. 20.

To date, there have been 1,599,595 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

The total number of people who have died of complications with the virus is now 19,167 in North Carolina.

