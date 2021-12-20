SkyView
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home

By Alix Larsen and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – Heavy feelings surround a neighborhood after police found seven dead in a south Moorhead, Minnesota, home Saturday evening.

According to KVLY, the victims included four adults and three children.

Police said there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the public.

“I had a really hard time sleeping. All I could think about was them dying. I was trying to figure out how they died, and I was really scared,” neighbor Esther Kachuol said.

The Kachuol family lives two houses down from the home where the victims were found and said the next few days are going to be hard.

“We see them all the time, and now they’re not going to be there. Yeah, it’s going to be tough. But we’re going to get through it together,” Mel Kachuol said.

Mel says the neighborhood kids would all play with the family lost in the tragedy.

The victims were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the causes of death, KVLY reports.

Copyright 2021 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

