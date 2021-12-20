SkyView
My Take- What are you thankful for?

My Take: Remembering 9/11
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The season of giving thanks is here. So we’re asking what are you thankful for?

If you are struggling to answer the question here are a few on our list.

We’re thankful for health care heroes who continue working around the clock to care for Covid-19 patients. Yes, covid is still a threat but we applaud the relentless strength of doctors, nurses, and first responders to keep fighting during the pandemic.

We’re thankful for the Covid-19 vaccine. The arrival of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson changed the pandemic by reducing the spread of covid. And with booster shots now in play, everyone can relax a little more over the festive period.

We’re thankful for educators. Despite the challenges of the past year, you continue to show compassion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to each student and their individual learning journey.

Most importantly we’re thankful for our family. After an exhaustive 2020 holiday season, this year we all deserve time to gather with those we love. This year we’ll be able to embrace family with long overdue hugs and sit down to enjoy one another’s company.

This Thanksgiving let’s be grounded in gratitude. The late President John F. Kennedy said it best.”As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.”

Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. And That’s My Take What’s Yours?

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

