SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery to appear in federal court Monday for pre-trial hearing

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The three men facing federal hate crime charges for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are expected to appear in court Monday.

A pre-trial hearing is set for 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as William Roddie Bryan Jr., all face a number of federal charges that include interference with Arbery’s rights based on his race and color, attempted kidnapping, and using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Last month, a Glynn County jury convicted all three men for the murder of Arbery - a 25-year- old Black man. Arbery was chased by the men and shot while jogging through a Brunswick area neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

The federal trial for the three defendants is set to begin on Feb. 7, 2022.

Ahmaud Arbery Case

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a home on the 2000 block of Oakside Lane off Nancy Avenue just before...
One injured in neighborhood shooting near Columbia Place Mall
Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line...
Man found walking SC Highway 66 with gunshot wounds dies from injuries
Paul Towns puts on the show each year in honor of Cole Sawyer, who died at 11-years-old in 2004...
Elgin Lights kicks off final display after 25 years
Hannah Yackeschi
Runaway Sumter teen returns home safely
Wide receiver Shaq Davis does the Prime Time shuffle on his first TD grab in the second quarter.
Bulldogs celebrate Celebration Bowl victory

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Chilly temps today, and a cold rain possible Tuesday
The average price per gallon statewide as of Monday morning was $2.98, 13.8 cents lower than a...
SC records slight increase in gas prices after weeks of decline
Donations lights
VIDEO: 24th annual Elgin Lights display
Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line...
Man found walking SC Highway 66 with gunshot wounds dies from injuries