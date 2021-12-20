Man in Sumter wanted, accused of sexual battery acts with minor under age 14

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of engaging in sexual battery acts with a minor under the age of 14, which according to officials occurred over the course of one year.

Thurston Lane is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, and is also a person of interest in a drive-by shooting on his alleged victim’s property, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says.

Lane is a 6 feet, 3 inches, 53-year-old man weighing around 250 lbs with brown eyes and black balding hair.

Sumter deputies say Lane has ties in Orange, New Jersey, and the state of Virginia.

A monetary reward is offered for information leading to Lane’s arrest.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asks to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office directly at 803-436-2000, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers if the subject is seen.

