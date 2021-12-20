SkyView
Man in Sumter wanted, accused of sexual battery acts with minor under age 14

Sumter deputies say Lane has ties in Orange, New Jersey, and the state of Virginia.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of engaging in sexual battery acts with a minor under the age of 14, which according to officials occurred over the course of one year.

Thurston Lane is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, and is also a person of interest in a drive-by shooting on his alleged victim’s property, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says.

Lane is a 6 feet, 3 inches, 53-year-old man weighing around 250 lbs with brown eyes and black balding hair.

Sumter deputies say Lane has ties in Orange, New Jersey, and the state of Virginia.

A monetary reward is offered for information leading to Lane’s arrest.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asks to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office directly at 803-436-2000, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers if the subject is seen.

