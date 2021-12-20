SkyView
Horry County Sheriff’s deputy passes away

Deputy Kent Gause
Deputy Kent Gause(Source: HCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office died early Monday morning at his home.

The sheriff’s office announced the death of Deputy Kent Gause on their Facebook page.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gause had over 35 years of law enforcement experience and worked as a transport deputy.

In addition to his work at the sheriff’s office, Gause was also an ordained minister at Cedar Branch Baptist Church.

A cause of death was not released.

