Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Chilly temps today, and a cold rain possible Tuesday

By Adam Clark
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re in for some much colder weather today, and some chilly rain tomorrow.

First Alert Headlines

  • Temps are much cooler today with highs in the upper 40s. We’ve got plenty of clouds too.
  • Temps are in the upper 40s again Tuesday with a 70% chance of showers.
  • We warm up Wednesday with upper 50s and a 20% chance of a few morning showers.
  • Warming up for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the low to upper 60s.
First Alert Summary

We’ve got mostly cloudy skies today and much colder weather. A cold front has passed through and we see a northeast wind with highs reaching the upper 40s.

A low pressure system approaches from the southwest and that brings a 60% chance of some showers. Lows are down to 36 and highs reach the upper 40s. It will be a raw, wet and cold day.

The best chance of rain is overnight into Wednesday with a 70% chance of showers. Around a quarter inch to a half inch of rain is possible.

Wednesday is a little warmer. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday is sunny with lows near 33 and highs reach the mid 80s as high pressure builds into the region.

Friday is cool to start with low 30s. Highs reach the low 60s Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Christmas day will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies, looks great!

Forecast Update

Today: Cooler, morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of some late afternoon showers. Lows in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Lingering Rain (20%) Afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Sunny with mid 50s for highs.

Friday; Partly Cloudy with low 60s.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny with upper 60s.

