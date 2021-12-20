First Alert Forecast: Tracking areas of rain, chilly temperatures for Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a chilly rain for your Tuesday. Then, we look ahead to your weather for the Christmas holiday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible late. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be cold, falling into the mid 30s.

· Grab your umbrella! We’re tracking areas of rain throughout the day Tuesday. Rain chances are around 80%. It will also be chilly, with temperatures in the mid 40s.

· An isolated early shower is possible Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

· We’ll see sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

· A few clouds are expected in the Midlands on Christmas Eve this Friday. Highs will warm into the low 60s. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

· Dry weather is expected on Christmas Day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, we’re tracking cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few isolated showers will move into the area overnight as an area of low pressure gets closer to our area. Rain chances are around 20%. It will be cold as low temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Bundle up.

That area of low pressure will control our weather for much of the day on your Tuesday. In fact, it will spread areas of rain over the Midlands for much of the day. So, keep your rain gear handy.

Rain chances are around 80% Tuesday. A few heavier pockets of rain are possible. Otherwise, we’ll see cloudy skies. Highs will be on the chilly side, reaching the mid 40s. (Tuesday is also the first day of winter!)

While an early sprinkle or shower is possible Wednesday morning, most areas will be dry. In fact, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will be back in the mid 50s Thursday under sunny skies.

On Christmas Eve this Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Our temperatures will be warming up into the low 60s.

By Christmas Eve night, we’ll see temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Christmas morning will be a bit chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

By Christmas afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great holiday!

Tonight: Cloudy & Cold. Isolated Showers Late (20%). Low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Areas of Rain (80%). Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Early AM Showers Possible (20%). A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Christmas Eve: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Christmas Day: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

