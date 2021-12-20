SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

13-year-old killed in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

FILE PHOTO: Crime scene tape with law enforcement vehicles in the background
FILE PHOTO: Crime scene tape with law enforcement vehicles in the background(Live 5/File)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 13-year-old is dead after a shooting in an apartment complex in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says they believe the 13-year-old male and a young friend were handling a firearm.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday night at the Harbison Gardens apartments, according to CPD.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a home on the 2000 block of Oakside Lane off Nancy Avenue just before...
One injured in neighborhood shooting near Columbia Place Mall
Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line...
Man found walking SC Highway 66 with gunshot wounds dies from injuries
Paul Towns puts on the show each year in honor of Cole Sawyer, who died at 11-years-old in 2004...
Elgin Lights kicks off final display after 25 years
Hannah Yackeschi
Runaway Sumter teen returns home safely
Wide receiver Shaq Davis does the Prime Time shuffle on his first TD grab in the second quarter.
Bulldogs celebrate Celebration Bowl victory

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Chilly temps today, and a cold rain possible Tuesday
The average price per gallon statewide as of Monday morning was $2.98, 13.8 cents lower than a...
SC records slight increase in gas prices after weeks of decline
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery to appear in federal court Monday for pre-trial hearing
Dean's Christmas Lights raises money for the local Ronald McDonald House.
North Augusta family hosts Christmas light display for local children’s charity