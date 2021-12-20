13-year-old killed in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 13-year-old is dead after a shooting in an apartment complex in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says they believe the 13-year-old male and a young friend were handling a firearm.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday night at the Harbison Gardens apartments, according to CPD.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

