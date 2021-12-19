SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Down five players -- USC outed by Clemson, 70-56

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (5) scores over South Carolina during second-half action in...
Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (5) scores over South Carolina during second-half action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.(Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina traveled to Clemson on a high horse, winning seven of their last eight games.

The Gamecocks walloped Allen University in their last outing, winning with a final of 110-51.

It was the largest margin of victory for South Carolina since a 53-point (108-55) win over Furman during the 1967-68 season.

But the team was treading tough water heading into this one, down a handful of players due to COVID protocols.

Forward Josh Gray, forward Wildens Leveque, guard Devin Carter, and guard Jame Reese were all out. AJ Wilson was out due to an injury.

The game opened very even, with six lead changes in the first half alone. However, Clemson began to gain serious momentum heading into the second half.

Keyshawn Bryant played great offense making tough jumpers through the entire game.

Clemson guard David Collins hit a free throw with 2:57 left in the half granting the team a 22-21 lead.

The Tigers didn’t surrender that lead for the rest of the game.

Gamecock guard Chico Carter Jr. did make a three-pointer with no time remaining before the half to cut it to 30-24.

In the second half, it looked like it was going to be all Clemson. They did not take their foot off the gas pedal.

However, in roughly a three and a half minute span halfway through the second, the Gamecocks jabbed back, going on a 12-0 run, cutting the lead to 11.

Clemson called two timeouts during that stretch, trying to regather their composure to close out the game in which they were up more than 20 points.

After the second timeout, Clemson went on a small 4-0 run, regaining a bit of momentum. Tyson threw one down over a Gamecock defender to electrify the crowd, putting Clemson up 56-41 with 7:56 left in the game.

Tyson absolutely dominated in the second, earning his first career double-double. He put the icing on the cake with another dunk, giving Clemson a 16-point advantage with 3:47 remaining.

Only able to exchange buckets, the Gamecocks could not overcome the deficit that they put themselves in.

The Gamecocks lacked the offense they needed, seeing their highest scorer being Carter off the bench with 21. The loss of players in COVID protocol proved to be critical in the Gamecock loss.

The team will be back in Columbia to take on Army at 3:00 p.m. on SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace...
Report: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in head at Beaufort Co. home
Lexington police seek identity of suspect in shoplifting
Lexington police seek identity of suspect in shoplifting
President Joe Biden addresses graduates at SC State University on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Biden departs SC after SC State University commencement speech
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney watches warmups before an NFL preseason football...
Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney gives large donation to Rock Hill Schools to provide gift cards for students
Millennials use social media more than other generations, and are the most vulnerable. (Source:...
Social Media trend encourages school threats on Dec. 17 and leads to one arrest

Latest News

This marks the third time Staley has been honored with the title.
Dawn Staley named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year
Today is the day. The 2022 Clemson football recruiting class will become official.
Full 2022 class, analysis: Clemson football national signing day
Today is the day. The 2022 South Carolina football recruiting class will become official.
Full 2022 class, analysis: South Carolina football national signing day
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) carries against Missouri State defenders Ferrin...
Twitter reaction: Spencer Rattler commits to South Carolina