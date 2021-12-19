Down five players -- USC outed by Clemson, 70-56

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina traveled to Clemson on a high horse, winning seven of their last eight games.

The Gamecocks walloped Allen University in their last outing, winning with a final of 110-51.

It was the largest margin of victory for South Carolina since a 53-point (108-55) win over Furman during the 1967-68 season.

But the team was treading tough water heading into this one, down a handful of players due to COVID protocols.

Forward Josh Gray, forward Wildens Leveque, guard Devin Carter, and guard Jame Reese were all out. AJ Wilson was out due to an injury.

The game opened very even, with six lead changes in the first half alone. However, Clemson began to gain serious momentum heading into the second half.

Keyshawn Bryant played great offense making tough jumpers through the entire game.

Clemson guard David Collins hit a free throw with 2:57 left in the half granting the team a 22-21 lead.

The Tigers didn’t surrender that lead for the rest of the game.

Gamecock guard Chico Carter Jr. did make a three-pointer with no time remaining before the half to cut it to 30-24.

In the second half, it looked like it was going to be all Clemson. They did not take their foot off the gas pedal.

However, in roughly a three and a half minute span halfway through the second, the Gamecocks jabbed back, going on a 12-0 run, cutting the lead to 11.

Clemson called two timeouts during that stretch, trying to regather their composure to close out the game in which they were up more than 20 points.

After the second timeout, Clemson went on a small 4-0 run, regaining a bit of momentum. Tyson threw one down over a Gamecock defender to electrify the crowd, putting Clemson up 56-41 with 7:56 left in the game.

Tyson absolutely dominated in the second, earning his first career double-double. He put the icing on the cake with another dunk, giving Clemson a 16-point advantage with 3:47 remaining.

Only able to exchange buckets, the Gamecocks could not overcome the deficit that they put themselves in.

The Gamecocks lacked the offense they needed, seeing their highest scorer being Carter off the bench with 21. The loss of players in COVID protocol proved to be critical in the Gamecock loss.

The team will be back in Columbia to take on Army at 3:00 p.m. on SEC Network.

