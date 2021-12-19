One injured in neighborhood shooting near Columbia Place Mall

SkyView
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night near Columbia Place Mall, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a home on the 2000 block of Oakside Lane off Nancy Avenue just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body and immediately began rendering aid to him.

That man was then rushed to a local hospital by EMS for more treatment.

This investigation is ongoing -- this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Investigators do believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

With any information submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.

