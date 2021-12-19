FIRST ALERT - Rain chances continue today, cooler air arrives tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Light to moderate rain will continue off and on into the evening, clearing overnight

Cold air will arrive and drop Monday morning lows to the mid 30s and afternoon highs to the upper 40s

Rain and cold temperatures move in Tuesday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s again

Dry weather is expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

First Alert Summary

Sunday will feature rain chances off and on throughout the day. Most of the rain will be light to moderate without thunderstorm activity, temperatures will be in the 60s.

Colder air pushes in from the northwest overnight lowering temperatures to the low 30s Monday morning. Highs Monday are in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday is expected to be dry for most of the day. Rain returns Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will develop near Florida and move up the east coast bringing with it a few showers Tuesday morning and heavier rain Tuesday evening and overnight. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning before clearing is expected.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Showers Around (70%). Some clearing for the afternoon and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Cooler, morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of some late afternoon showers. Lows in the mid 30s and highs reach the low 50s.

Wednesday: Lingering Rain (20%) Afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 50s

