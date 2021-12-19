Deputies searching for runaway Sumter teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a teen that ran away from home Saturday morning.

Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi, 16, ran away from her home after a disagreement.

She was last seen around 1:00 a.m. wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, and red shoes.

Additionally, she has the word “Faith” tattooed on the top of her left hand and a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Hannah sometimes uses the last name Hill and is likely staying with friends.

With any information on Hannah’s whereabouts, please contact her family or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-436-2000.

