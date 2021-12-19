SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deadly crash in Orangeburg County leaves one dead, two injured

Troopers say it happened Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bass Drive and Vance Road.
Troopers say it happened Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bass Drive and Vance Road.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say it happened Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bass Drive and Vance Road.

A 2003 Jeep that was traveling west on Vance Road disregarded a stop sign and hit a 2019 Ford truck, State Highway Patrol Sergeant Sunny Collins says.

The driver of the Jeep was killed as a result of the crash, Collins says. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were two people in the Ford truck; both were taken to a nearby hospital, troopers say.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the driver of the Jeep.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wide receiver Shaq Davis does the Prime Time shuffle on his first TD grab in the second quarter.
Bulldogs celebrate Celebration Bowl victory
Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace...
Report: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in head at Beaufort Co. home
According to Bamberg’s client, after Murdaugh was issued a check from the former law firm’s...
Attorney Justin Bamberg to represent former client of Alex Murdaugh
Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home
Edmund Dechane Holmes, also known as “Buddha SME,” pleaded guilty to a charge of possession...
Georgetown County rapper enters guilty plea on drug charge

Latest News

Hannah Yackeschi
Deputies searching for runaway Sumter teen
Deputies responded to a home on the 2000 block of Oakside Lane off Nancy Avenue just before...
One injured in neighborhood shooting near Columbia Place Mall
wis
FIRST ALERT - Rain chances continue today, cooler air arrives tomorrow
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deadly crash in Orangeburg County leaves one dead, two injured