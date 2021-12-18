Local doctor weighs in on CDC recommendation of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Citing rare but serious blood clots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health, said he heard from many patients on Friday who received the J&J shot and are concerned following this news.

In short, he said that patients should not be concerned about these side effects because they are “very, very rare.”

“It should be clear that J&J is still an option,” Albrecht said. “And that the benefits massively outweigh this very small risk.”

In making this recommendation, the CDC cited 54 cases of people developing blood clots and showing low blood platelet levels after receiving the J&J vaccine.

The condition is called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.

Of those 54 patients, all were hospitalized, 36 were treated in intensive care and nine died.

Albrecht said he wishes that this recommendation came with more guidance for patients.

“We’ve obviously spent the afternoon talking to a lot of our patients who’ve had those vaccines,” he said. “They ask me, ‘Well my left elbow hurts, can that be a sign of this?’ ‘When did you have your J&J vaccine?’ ‘Six months ago.’ ‘No, it’s not.’ If your vaccine was more than four weeks ago, you will not develop this. This develops within the first couple weeks.”

Though Albrecht reiterated that the side effects are extremely uncommon, he said there are certain people who are at greater risk.

“So it’s typically who have a higher risk,” he said. “It’s not completely 100 percent females but the vast majority are females. And it’s females with either being on hormone therapy and or still being hormonal by themselves so typically they’re under 60 years of age,” he said.

Albrecht fears this could lead to more vaccine hesitancy, but said this move from the CDC is a sign that the system is working.

“We’re at a point that even only nine deaths in more than a dozen million doses make you rank this vaccine a little lower, which means that the other vaccines didn’t have any such signal,” he said.

In a statement on Friday, DHEC said they fully support this recommendation and are encouraging those who are either starting their vaccination or getting a booster to receive one of the two mRNA vaccines.

“This action shows transparency and commitment at the national level when it comes to protecting the public,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director, said. “During a pandemic as unprecedented as the one we’ve all experienced, fact-finding is a never-ending task. We’ve now learned that, over time, the Janssen vaccine is less effective and carries a risk of very rare but severe side effects not seen in the other two vaccines.”

According to local health officials, it’s not too late to get significant protection against the virus ahead of the holidays. If you were to get your booster shot now, you’d be well-protected by Christmas, doctors say.

