How to secure your holiday purchases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Excitement for holiday packages to arrive can quickly turn to frustration if you’re a victim of porch pirates or someone who steals packages from porches.

Richland County resident Isis Torres says Ring doorbell footage shows someone taking boxes off her porch in broad daylight.

“At the time I hadn’t realized what he had taken, but finally when I slowed it down, I realized it was two Christmas packages,” said Torres. “I reported it, got a case number, I put it on the neighbors’ app for the Ring doorbell and that’s when I realized that I wasn’t the only one.”

Captain Scott McManus from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says working with neighbors to collect evidence of package theft and watch out for others’ packages.

“Communities looking out for communities is really the best way,” said Captain McManus. “Your neighbors looking out for you, that’s really the best way to keep your property and your neighborhood safe.”

To secure your packages, the Better Business Bureau suggests:

Scheduling a delivery for when you will be home

Getting deliveries shipped to the store

Using security cameras to deter thefts or to collect evidence

Watching out for neighbors’ packages

McManus says holiday theft can go beyond stealing packages.

“Boxes out on the street, all your new fancy toys that you got, the boxes, if you put them out on the street, then people are going to know that you’ve got the big, huge flat screen tv,” said McManus.

McManus says cutting up the boxes of large or expensive purchases and putting the remnants in the trash can is a way to deter those types of thefts.

If you’re out shopping, Sergeant Cameron Mortenson of the Lexington Police Department suggests:

Keeping your car doors locked when shopping and keeping valuables out of sight

Putting items in your trunk and covering them with a blanket or jacket

Not keeping your keys in your car

Parking in a well-lit parking lot

Keep your purse or wallet close to you

Not leaving a handgun in your car overnight

McManus says the best way to keep your neighborhood and property safe is to keep in close contact with your neighbors.

