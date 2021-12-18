SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Georgetown County rapper enters guilty plea on drug charge

Edmund Dechane Holmes, also known as “Buddha SME,” pleaded guilty to a charge of possession...
Edmund Dechane Holmes, also known as “Buddha SME,” pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 30-year-old rapper from Georgetown is waiting to learn his sentence after pleading guilty to a heroin charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Edmund Dechane Holmes, also known as “Buddha SME,” pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin, according U.S. Attorney’s Office Rhett DeHart.

Holmes’s case had been scheduled for trial in January until the change of plea this week, DeHart said.

Evidence presented to the court showed that in the months leading up to August 2018, Holmes maintained an apartment in Columbia for the purpose of storing and distributing kilogram quantities of heroin, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states. Authorities learned of his scheme after responding to a call about a disturbance at the address and once there, officers from the Columbia Police Department obtained a search warrant based upon a small amount of drugs that were found in plain view, the release states.

Investigators said that during the search of a back bedroom, they located approximately 1.9 kilograms of black tar heroin along with other drug distribution paraphernalia such as a kilogram-size drug press, bulk money packaging supplies, and items used for mixing and cutting drugs.

Holmes left behind several items proving his identity and acquired a renter’s insurance policy on the unit in his own name, the release states.

At the time of the search, Holmes was serving a five-year term of federal supervised release after having recently been released from prison after serving a five-year sentence for a 2013 federal conviction for distribution of heroin.

Holmes now faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

“Those who continue to push poison in their communities after serving prison sentences for these crimes deserve swift and severe punishments. That will happen in this case, and this office will continue to aggressively prosecute repeat offenders,” DeHart said. “I commend our federal and state partners who helped make sure Holmes will spend at least a decade in federal prison, and who seized lethal drugs that would otherwise have ended up on the streets of South Carolina.”

“The severe punishment Holmes faces correctly reflects the criminal activities he engaged in,” Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Murphy said. “He continuously poisoned the community with heroin despite having been arrested previously for heroin distribution. The guilty plea removes yet another dangerous criminal from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may be tempted to distribute this insidious drug: DEA and its law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue and ultimately prosecute criminals like Holmes.”

In addition to a mandatory minimum of 10 years, Holmes faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. He also faces a fine of $10,000,000, at least five years of additional supervision to follow the term of imprisonment, and restitution.

United States District Judge David C. Norton accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Holmes after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death
Sumter woman charged in connection to 1-year-old niece’s death
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
CPD looking for student involved with gunfire outside of Eau Claire High School
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
President Joe Biden addresses graduates at SC State University on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Biden departs SC after SC State University commencement speech

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Shooting outside Orangeburg home leaves 2 dead
Through a new pilot program, up to 15,000 students at all 16 technical colleges across the...
“It definitely made me feel seen”: Midlands Tech student reacts to free tuition program at SC technical colleges
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect