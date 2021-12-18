SkyView
Assistive mini cars give children with mobility disabilities new sets of wheels

Prisma Health orthotists and prosthetists will work with clinicians to determine how to best customize ride-on toy cars for children with mobility disabilities. The Go Baby Go program established a partnership with Prisma Health to modify mini cars for the families of patients with disabilities.(Prisma Health Children's Hospital)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health Children’s Hospital patients will have a new way of getting around, thanks to the Center for Prosthetics and Orthotics.

Prisma Health orthotists and prosthetists will work with clinicians to determine how to best customize ride-on toy cars for children with mobility disabilities. The Go Baby Go program established a partnership with Prisma Health to modify mini cars for the families of patients with disabilities.

A Prisma Health Children’s Hospital patient, Brady Bailey, uses a wheelchair, and his mom says this assistive-car project will be a way for him to play in the grass or his yard at home or roll around in the driveway.

“It’s a game-changer for him to be outside and do the things that other four-year-olds can do,” Amy Bailey, his mother said.

The program, which gave away its first car last month, was intended to roll out slowly in Columbia and Greenville, but Prisma Health team members immediately began donating their own money to help get additional cars placed with families by Christmas.

Go Baby Go is a worldwide, community-based research, design, and outreach program that provides modified ride-on toy cars to children with limited mobility free of cost. Independent mobility is widely linked to the cognitive, social, motor, and other developmental benefits in young children.

The medical director of The Wonder Center, Dr. Cady Williams, says Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is thrilled to have this new option to offer patients.

“Being pushed in a stroller or being carried from one place to another is very different from having active control over one’s own environment,” Williams said.

Prisma Health Ambulance Service bought four fire-engine-red “paramedic units” after hearing about the program, so their cars resemble emergency vehicles with the paramedic insignia printed on them.

Seven assistive cars have been purchased by Prisma for patients to use in both Greenville and Columbia. The mini-cars were purchased through donations of mostly Prisma Health employees.

“Caring for children goes beyond providing extraordinary care,” Aaron Dix, executive director of Prisma Health Emergency Medical Services said.

Prisma Health worked with retired engineers at Furman University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and hope to continue the relationship and design more in the future.

