2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two males were shot to death Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near South Carolina State University.

Deputies responded to a home near Coleman Avenue at Belleville Road at around 5:30 p.m., according to Maj. Rene Williams.

Investigators have not provided further details about the shooting, except to say that they do not believe it was a random incident.

The scene is a few blocks from the university where President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address Friday morning.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the two victims.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This was the scene earlier as Orangeberg County deputies responded to the area of Belleville Road and Coleman Avenue. We’re working to get more details @Live5News pic.twitter.com/FrlPzEfXty — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) December 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.