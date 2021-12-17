Sumter shooting suspect turns himself in

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department announced Friday that a man accused of attempted murder and wanted for weapons charges has turned himself in without incident.

Officers say they responded to a call around 1 p.m. on Dicks Street where a man shot multiple times was found.

The Sumter Police Department says Kareem Abdul Wells, 43, and the victim potentially got into an argument outside of the house when the Wells retrieved a gun and shots were fired.

Wells then sped off in a black 2019 Dodge Charger with SC tag TFK913, according to Sumter officers.

The victim was transported to a Columbia area hospital after the incident, and police continue to investigate the incident, Sumter PD says.

