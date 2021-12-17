SkyView
Sumter PD searching for shooting suspect

Kareem Abdul Wells, 43, is the suspect Sumter police say was involved with the incident....
Officers say they responded to a call around 1 p.m. on Dicks Street where a man shot multiple times was found.(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man accused of attempted murder and wanted for weapons charges after a shooting Thursday.

Kareem Abdul Wells, 43, is the suspect Sumter police say was involved with the incident. Officers say they responded to a call around 1 p.m. on Dicks Street where a man shot multiple times was found.

The Sumter Police Department says Wells and the victim potentially got into an argument outside of the house when the suspect retrieved a gun and shots were fired.

The suspect then sped off in a black 2019 Dodge Charger with SC tag TFK913, according to Sumter officers.

The victim was transported to a Columbia area hospital after the incident, and police continue to investigate the incident, Sumter PD says.

Officials ask anyone who sees Wells or knows where he could be to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted online by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab.

