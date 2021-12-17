SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney gives large donation to Rock Hill Schools to provide gift cards for students

This is the seventh year Clowney has provided large donations to the Rock Hill Schools
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney watches warmups before an NFL preseason football...
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney watches warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Jadeveon Clowney is not too big to give back to his hometown community.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound NFL defensive lineman is supporting the Rock Hill Schools with a large holiday donation for students.

This is the seventh year Clowney has provided large donations to the Rock Hill Schools.

This year, The Jadevon Clowney Help in Time Foundation is hosting the annual Jingle-A-Thon with Jadeveon, which will provide Walmart gift cards for Rock Hill students.

On Friday, Clowney’s family will host a party at the Rock Hill Schools Central Office and distribute $20,000 in gift cards to students, along with Cleveland Browns swag and other gifts.

Families will drop in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the festivities.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall draft pick out of South Carolina in 2014.

He graduated from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill in 2011.

He currently plays for the Cleveland Browns.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death
Sumter woman charged in connection to 1-year-old niece’s death
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
CPD looking for student involved with gunfire outside of Eau Claire High School
Police seek suspect accused of showing genitals to women in Lexington store
Police seek suspect accused of showing genitals to women in Lexington store

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths Friday
File photo of Christmas tree
Holiday Events happening in the Midlands
Lexington police seek identity of suspect in shoplifting
Lexington police seek identity of suspect in shoplifting
FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden in Saturday remarks said the federal government will do...
LIVE: President Biden speaks at SC State University commencement