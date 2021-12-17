SkyView
Prisma Cardiologist shares heart health tips ahead of Christmas

By Sam Bleiweis
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Heart Association research shows a remarkable increase in deaths during the week of December 25th-January 1st each year.

Experts tell WIS the stress of the holidays, being out of normal exercise and nutrition routines and a lack of attention to warning signs can be contributors to increasing the risk for heart attacks this time of year.

“Most of us are under more stress than usual. We’re out of our routine, we’re drinking more, we’re eating more.. All of the factors that make a heart attack happen or increases your risk factors just get worse here in the holidays,” said Crystal Kirkland, the Executive Director of the American Heart Association of the Midlands.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in South Carolina. According to DHEC, 10,579 people died from heart disease in 2019.

Prisma Health Cardiologist Dr. Ryan Wilson stopped by the WIS studios to talk about ways we can all pay attention to our own heart health and that of our loved ones as we round out 2021.

